Trudy Rautio Sells 31,900 Shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Trudy Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $679,475,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,825,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,977,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.