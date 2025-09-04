Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Insider John Marr, Jr. Sells 4,250 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $553.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
