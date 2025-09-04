Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 386.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,321.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 481.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at $491,645.70. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

