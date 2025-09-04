Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.
Unisys Stock Performance
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 858,516 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unisys by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 246,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.