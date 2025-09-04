Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Unisys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UIS

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 858,516 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,836,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unisys by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Unisys by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 260,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 246,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.