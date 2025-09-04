Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

