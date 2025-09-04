Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

