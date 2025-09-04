Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

