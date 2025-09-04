Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 53.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 95.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 418.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 213,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

