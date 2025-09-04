Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.67 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 67.14 ($0.90). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 151,944 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.67. The firm has a market cap of £76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81.

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (10.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victoria had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 356.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

