Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 132 price objective on the stock.

VIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 to GBX 125 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.75.

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 59.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. The firm has a market cap of £193.60 million, a PE ratio of 2,814.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.58 and a 12 month high of GBX 124.

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Daniel Barton sold 90,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total value of £70,526.04. Also, insider Philip Bowcock sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76, for a total transaction of £137,560. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

