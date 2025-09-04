Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,457,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,223.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,582,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

