Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $188.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.55 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

