Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,188 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

