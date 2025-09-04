Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. $TBI

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TrueBlue worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $3,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 241,777 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. TrueBlue has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

