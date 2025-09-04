Walleye Capital LLC Buys 9,262 Shares of The ODP Corporation $ODP

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ODP worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 404,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 7,849.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 315,409 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,149,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,571,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ODP by 28.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,758 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The ODP Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

