Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,498 TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TWFG by 28.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 434,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TWFG by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the 1st quarter worth about $15,501,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TWFG during the 1st quarter worth about $6,784,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TWFG by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period.
TWFG Stock Performance
TWFG stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 105.86, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWFG Profile
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
Featured Stories
