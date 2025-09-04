Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after buying an additional 199,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after buying an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $308.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

