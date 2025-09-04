Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp $SHIP

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 327,298 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

