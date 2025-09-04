Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,231,931.20. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,295,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

