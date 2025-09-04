Walleye Capital LLC Has $266,000 Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Five Point currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FPH opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

