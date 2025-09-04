Walleye Capital LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Appian Corporation $APPN

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 2,052.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 215.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 685.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Appian Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,312,641.95. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 342,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

