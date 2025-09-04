Walleye Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Spire by 2,648.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Spire by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.