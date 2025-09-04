Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Erasca, Inc. $ERAS

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Erasca in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 1,907.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Stock Down 10.6%

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $405.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERAS. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Erasca

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.