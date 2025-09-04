Walleye Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.84.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.