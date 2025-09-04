Walleye Capital LLC Invests $323,000 in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 0.1%

HAFC stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

