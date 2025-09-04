Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,255 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.64. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $7,711,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,759,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,471,115.75. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

