Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $547,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.