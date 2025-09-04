Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.66. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

