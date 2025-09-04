Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.5%

Alamo Group stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

