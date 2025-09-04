Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,544 MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 354.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 248,733 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 45.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of MWA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In other MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532.33. The trade was a 62.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

