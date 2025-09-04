Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,794 Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 112,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Metallus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Metallus news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,368. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 21,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $395,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,002. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $786,532. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Metallus in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Metallus

Metallus Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MTUS opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metallus

(Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.