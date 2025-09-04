Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,040 H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 277,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 480.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

