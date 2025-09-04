Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 93,895 Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 114.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 645,953 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 34.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,236.26. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383 over the last 90 days. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BLND opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $891.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

