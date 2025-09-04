Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $126.96 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

