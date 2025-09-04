Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,876,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $428.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.71.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

