Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 352.4% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 35,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 74,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $140.04.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,652.14. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.