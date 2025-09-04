Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after buying an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,337 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,251,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 75.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,617,478.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,780.46. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $390,214.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,742,791.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waystar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

