Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.