Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Stock Position Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 261.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zeta Global by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 539,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zeta Global by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $11,361,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

