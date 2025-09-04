Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Stock Position Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $655,783. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $197,133.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,362.10. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,099. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

ZM opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

