ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 5.6%

ZI stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZI

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.