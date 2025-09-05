11,498 Shares in Global Industrial Company $GIC Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC opened at $38.21 on Friday. Global Industrial Company has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

