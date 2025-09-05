15,300 Shares in Western New England Bancorp $WNEB Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 284,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $43,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,262.63. This represents a 27.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

