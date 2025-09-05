15,635 Shares in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. $MPAA Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.73 million, a P/E ratio of 212.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

