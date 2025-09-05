1,888 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SMH opened at $289.86 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $302.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

