22,096 Shares in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 497,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.