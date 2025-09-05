222,900 Shares in SKYX Platforms Corp. $SKYX Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SKYX Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -3,558.12.

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SKYX Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SKYX Platforms has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

