25,600 Shares in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 102.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after buying an additional 1,111,491 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 84.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,130,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 977,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $4,097,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 236.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 390,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.4%

Stratasys stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.62. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.