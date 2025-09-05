2,564 Shares in American States Water Company $AWR Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

