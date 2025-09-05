2,614 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $175.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

